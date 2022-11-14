Pervaiz Elahi Invited to Sign ‘Sister States’ Agreement Between Punjab and California

Chris Holden, a member of the California State Assembly, has invited Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to sign the agreement to formally declare Punjab and California as ‘sister states.’

According to details, CM Punjab recently presided over a meeting to review the matter. Former Federal Secretary, Salman Ghani, briefed the CM about the agreement.

During the meeting, CM Punjab ordered expediting the signing of the agreement.

Earlier this year in February, California State Assembly passed a resolution to declare Punjab and California as sister states until December 2026.

The sister-state ties between Punjab and California will boost the bilateral trade and commerce of both states. They will also help in improving educational, environmental, and cultural initiatives.

A draft of the resolution stated, “The sister-state ties between Punjab and California will open a new era of cooperation between the two states in multiple domains of mutual interest.”

The resolution added, “Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan center of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based.”

“Agriculture continues to be the largest sector of Punjab’s economy, and is the breadbasket of the country, similar to California,” the resolution stated.