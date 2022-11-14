NUST Student Develops Intelligent Signals to Prevent Traffic Jams

A student at NUST has developed an automated traffic signal system that will operate solely on traffic observation, eliminating the potential for traffic congestion.

According to the information provided, the signals will be managed by a modern system and an app that will prevent traffic congestion on any road. Instead of remaining green or red for the allotted time, the signals will flash in accordance with traffic conditions.

ALSO READ Gujrat-Sambrial Motorway to be Made Operational in 2024

In addition, the signals will favor emergency and security vehicles. It can recognize an ambulance, a fire truck, or any other special vehicle, prioritizing open passage for such vehicles.

Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, has also expressed interest in the new signal technology and has invited the student to a meeting.

Islamabad Police’s Crackdown Against Illegal Parking

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) traffic division has launched a crackdown operation against unlawful parking in the Blue Area.

In an official tweet, the department stated:

Sidewalks are meant for pedestrians. Please don’t turn them into a parking lot and be a responsible citizen.

Blue Area is one of the main business centers of the twin cities where parking is often a problem. The limited parking space forces people to park their cars by the roadside.

ALSO READ Islamabad Metro Feeder Bus to Become Operational in 4 Months

While the people have appreciated ICTP for trying to address the traffic flow issue, they have also requested the administration to create sufficient parking space in Blue Area to eradicate these issues altogether.