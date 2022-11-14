Redmi Note 12 Could Go Global in December

Redmi Note 12 series became official in China last month, but it is still limited to its home country at the moment. However, earlier this month, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ appeared on the FCC database, hinting at a global launch. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has also reported that the global launch could happen soon.

Sharma says that Xiaomi has started serial production for the Redmi Note 12 series in several regions across Asia and Europe. This means that we can expect the lineup to go global in December, or early next year. It is possible that some of these devices will launch with different names in the global market. For instance, the Chinese Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could be called the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India.

[Exclusive] Serial production of the Redmi Note 12 series has begun in several Asian and European regions. The series will likely launch in December or early next year.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote12series — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 14, 2022

We can also expect to see some other changes with the global models. These might swap out the Dimensity 1080 chip in favor of a Snapdragon equivalent, as per usual. The base Redmi Note 12 in China already has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which might remain unchanged in the international variant, but there is no confirmation as of yet.

Most other specifications will likely remain the same including their 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and 1 billion colors. The Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro will have 48MP and 50MP cameras, while the Pro+ model may take it up to 200MP.

The Note 12 Explorer Edition is known for its record-breaking fast charging speeds at a whopping 210W, but it is unclear if this model will reach the global market. Other than its super fast charging speeds, the Note 12 Explorer Edition is identical to the rest of the phones, save for its design.

That being said, there is still no official word from Xiaomi on any launch dates, so we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.