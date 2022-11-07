This is What Xiaomi’s Best Flagship Phone Will Look Like [Images]

Popular tipster Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has shared detailed renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro. These images give us a good look at the company’s next flagship phone from the front and back.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is going to look somewhat similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, except its camera module does not fuse into the frame like its OnePlus rival. There are three cameras on the back and the lenses are divided through subtle lines splitting the module into four sections.

The rear panel appears to have a glossy finish and is curved around the edges, just like the screen. The screen has extremely narrow bezels at the top and bottom and a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen is almost identical to last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Tipster Ice Universe adds further details to the leak. He says that the phone is going to have a Sony IMX989 sensor, which is the same 1-inch sensor found on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It is one of the largest image sensors found on smartphones, co-developed by Sony and Xiaomi. The company spent around $15 million in R&D for this sensor to ensure more light capture and better overall performance.

The tipster also adds that the vanilla Xiaomi 13 is going to look completely different from the Pro model, even though we don’t have any renders for that one. He says that it will have a similar bezel design to the Galaxy S22 phones. This means we can expect to see symmetrical bezels from the base Xiaomi 13.

Here is a Samsung Galaxy S22 for comparison.

It is worth mentioning that these renders are only based on leaked information and the final design could always look a bit different. Hence, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.