Mandatory DNA Test Proposed for Issuance of CNICs in Balochistan

The Balochistan Assembly has asked the federal government to implement mandatory DNA tests for the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The provincial assembly unanimously passed the resolution in this regard, stating that the move will improve security across the country.

MPA Bushra Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) presented the motion during the session, which was chaired by acting Speaker, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail.

Moreover, the resolution argued that it is challenging to track down criminals because the NADRA does not have a DNA database, which is why it is essential to impose DNA testing.

Furthermore, Rind addressed the floor of the house and proposed that the provincial government should request the federal government to introduce mandatory DNA tests for the CNIC.

Earlier, NADRA launched a smartphone application called Rahbar, which would help citizens in locating the nearest NADRA service centers.

ALSO READ Pakistan is Home to Almost Three Percent of the Total 8 Billion World Population

Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, detailed that citizens found it difficult to find NADRA’s service centers, which is why the national database authority has launched an app that will help them in locating those centers. In addition, it will also display the number of in-waiting applicants and the average processing time via their mobile phones, he added.

He asserted that such projects will transform NADRA into citizen service centers instead of only serving as registration outlets. He further remarked that NADRA’s initiatives will come under the spotlight from now on and added that it is a true “manifestation of e-governance and digital Pakistan.”