NEPRA Likely to Increase Power Tariff by Rs. 2.18 Per Unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to raise electricity tariffs by Rs. 2.18 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustments.

The electricity consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs. 43 billion as a result of the price hike.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef Farooqi, explained electricity consumption had dropped by 10 percent, which has impacted capacity payments. He added that the quarterly adjustments were Rs. 14 billion last year, and expressed concern over how the figure rose to Rs. 43 billion.

Meanwhile, a power division official stated that the government is attempting to delay raising the power tariff until February or March. Official notification will be issued after NEPRA has reviewed the facts and figures.

Last week, the power regulator approved a slight increase of Rs. 0.081 per unit in the monthly FCA charges for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) for the month of September, scheduled to be charged in the bills of November.

The FCA will be applicable to all customer categories of DISCOs except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), said NEPRA, adding that it will also not apply to K-Electric consumers.

This comes after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) requested an increase of Rs. 0.2 per unit in terms of FCA for September.