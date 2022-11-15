Oppo’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rival to Launch in December With Impressive Specs [Leak]

Oppo entered the foldable phone market with the Find N, but it’s yet to compete in the flip phone segment against the likes of Moto Razr 2022 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Rumor has it that the Chinese phone maker plans to release its first clamshell foldable, the Find N Flip, in December this year, and we also have possible specifications to talk about.

Display

Notable industry insider Digital Chat Station says that the Oppo Find N Flip will have a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite similar to its Samsung rival. Its outer screen will be much bigger than the Samsung phone, measuring 3.26-inches. It will also be an OLED panel.

Internals

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s flagship grade Dimensity 9000 SoC which is present in a few Chinese high-end phones. There is no word on memory configurations, but since it will be a flagship device, we can expect to see up to 512 GB storage and 12 GB RAM at the very least. We do not expect to see a memory card slot and the fingerprint sensor will likely be on the side.

Camera and Battery

The main camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera should be a 32MP Sony IMX709 unit.

The battery capacity is expected to be 4,300 mAh with support for 44W fast charging. It is unclear if it will support wireless charging like the Galaxy Z Flip. It should launch with Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top.

Availability

As mentioned earlier, Oppo Find N Flip is expected to debut in December this year and the Find N2 will launch alongside it. As the name says, this phone will be a direct successor to the original Find N.

Since this information is based on leaks, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.