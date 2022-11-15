UAE Golden Visa Holders Can Now Sponsor 10-Year Residency for Parents

United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa holders can sponsor their parents for a 10-year residency under a new visa scheme that came into effect last month.

In this regard, Firose Khan, Operation Manager at Arabian Business Centre (ABC), stated that the parents of the abovementioned visa holders have been granted a 10-year golden visa.

Furthermore, he remarked that previously, only one-year visas were provided to normal residency holders. According to the UAE government website, an overseas worker can sponsor parents for only a year by submitting a deposit as a surety for each parent.

In light of the aforementioned statement, such deposits are not applicable to golden visa holders. They only have to submit consulate documents attesting to the fact that they are the sole caretakers of their parents, Firose Khan remarked.

Mainly, UAE’s normal residency visa holders can sponsor their parents if they earn at least AED 20,000 per month. However, this income criterion is also not applicable to golden visa holders, Firose Khan noted. In addition, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has also confirmed the development regarding the 10-year golden visa residency for parents.

Note here that a large number of golden visas have been awarded to eligible individuals since the program’s inception. The cost of a 10-year golden visa ranges between AED 2,800 and 3,800.