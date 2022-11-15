Punjab to Combat Smog Using Chinese Air Purification Towers

The Punjab government has decided to install air purification towers in order to combat the growing problem of smog across the province, particularly in Lahore.

In this regard, Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren, had a meeting with the Chief Minister (CM), Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, where they discussed mutual concerns and ways to improve cooperation in several areas, particularly in smog control.

CM Punjab remarked that smog has become an international concern and the adoption of Chinese air purifying towers will be beneficial for the province, including the border and industrial areas.

He further noted that the Punjab government has declared an environmental emergency and added that the towers will also issue timely flood alerts, he revealed.

Earlier, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), released satellite imagery that exposed exaggerated claims of the Punjab government about the reduction of stubble burning in the province.

As per NASA, farmers keep on burning stubble in Gujranwala, Narowal, Jaranwala, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Okara, Multan, Khanewal, and Jhang with impunity.

Here is the image with red dots representing stubble-burning locations:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted in September that the country would face severe smog during the winter season this year.