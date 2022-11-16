Govt Evaluates Proposal to Regularize Sheesha Cafes in Islamabad

The federal government is considering regulating sheesha cafés, which are currently operating illegally across the federal capital.

The authorities seem to be of the opinion that sheesha cafes can be allowed to operate as long as they follow some specific guidelines. Presently, the law does not allow manufacturing, selling, using, or importing any kind of sheesha product.

A government official revealed that the proposal to regulate the sheesha trade is currently under review. The government aims to prioritize the health of citizens, especially children, through legislation, the News reported.

The number of sheesha cafés that are required to adhere to smoking regulations is continuously increasing. However, the notion that they are unsupervised raises concerns about safety.

Sheesha is a water pipe in which fruity tobacco is burned with coal and then passed through an ornamental water vessel and breathed through a hose.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the National Health Services (NHS) to regulate tobacco-related businesses in the federal capital, and the Chief Commissioner was directed to close sheesha cafés until the regulations were finalized.

The court had also declared that after the regulations are in place, tobacco-related businesses will be authorized with NOCs.