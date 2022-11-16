Gozayaan – Your Go-To Platform for Booking Hotels Online

A great stay makes or breaks a vacation. Even if it’s just a quick business trip, your accommodation significantly impacts your travel experience. This is perhaps why choosing the right hotel or stay is a crucial yet challenging part of planning a trip.

Apart from the price, travelers need to consider several other factors; cleanliness of the premises, distance from major tourist locations, amenities, and facilities available, before choosing a hotel.

Making hotel reservations in Pakistan is still a primitive process. Limited choices, lack of secure and reliable online payment options, and transparency are all issues one faces while booking a hotel online.

GoZayaan, an online travel marketplace, aims to simplify travel and make booking hotels a convenient and hassle-free experience with an extensive inventory of hotels on its platform, for every budget and preference.

They have around 1,048 hotels in Pakistan and over 550,000 international properties, including popular vacation hotspots for Pakistanis such as Dubai, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Maldives, Bali, Baku, and more.

Hassle-free transparent experience

For the longest time, most travelers in Pakistan have heavily relied on offline agents to book hotels. This process has no room for transparency and gives the customer only a vague understanding of what to expect from the hotel. There is absolutely no way of comparing prices or hotels.

GoZayaan wants to change this age-old practice by shifting customers online and allowing them to browse through thousands of domestic and international hotels to find a hotel that best meets their requirements.

Each hotel has a detailed description, the location of the hotel on google maps, photos, a list of facilities and amenities, nearby locations, and all the necessary information needed for customers to make a well-informed decision.

Customers know what they’re paying for as everything is outlined for them clearly. Each hotel has a detailed description, the location of the hotel on google maps, photos, a list of facilities and amenities, nearby locations, and all the necessary information needed for customers to make a well-informed decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoZayaan PK (@gozayaanpk)

Guaranteed Bookings

During peak travel season, whether it is Hunza during the summer or Galiyat during the winter, there is a huge influx of tourists, and hotels in these areas are fully booked.

Customers relying on just walking in and booking from the hotel’s reception are mostly unable to find vacancies. On the off chance, they do find a spot, they often have to pay exorbitant amounts.

GoZayaan lets you check the availability of hotels months in advance and get guaranteed bookings instead of canceling plans due to the non-availability of rooms. Even if your plans fall apart, the company has some of the best refund policies in the industry, so you can plan without worrying about getting your money back.

As winter approaches, book unique state-of-the-art properties in Galiyat before they are fully booked.

Exclusive Deals and Discounts

GoZayaan offers several discounts to its customers through different deals and campaigns so customers can book the perfect accommodation. Currently, there is a flat 5% discount on online bookings of all domestic hotels across the website.

On top of that, they have partnered with several notable banks such as Bank Alfalah, Faysal Bank, and Bank of Punjab to provide their customers exclusive discounts on hotel bookings via all major debit and credit cards.

Convenient Payment Methods

With GoZayaan, customers can book their hotels and pay securely from anywhere in the world. They get instant confirmation instantly so they can plan and enjoy their vacation stress-free.

Refund policies vary from hotel to hotel, but GoZayaan clearly outlines them on the main page so customers have full visibility of all relevant information.

GoZayaan is dedicated to revolutionizing the tourism and travel industry and establishing itself as a brand that genuinely cares about travelers by offering ease and the utmost convenience for Pakistanis traveling anywhere in the world.