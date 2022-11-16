WB to Finance Subsidized Urea for Flood-Affected Farmers

The World Bank’s (WB) Regional Director for Sustainable Development, John A. Roome, said in a meeting with the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir, that the World Bank will provide financial support to subsidize urea for the flood- and rain-affected farmers.

The federal minister said that recent floods and rains have resulted in colossal losses for the farming community. “We are trying our utmost to provide relief and assistance to the poor farmers, and help them in rehabilitation,” he added.

While appreciating the support extended by the World Bank for flood relief and rehabilitation of the affected farmers, the federal minister said that the natural calamity was unforeseen and the affected farmers needed a helping hand to recover and return to normal.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Asif said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database can help identify the farmers for the targeted subsidy. Moreover, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has developed a digital application that can help in delivering to the farmers.

The minister emphasized enhancing coordination among the federal government, provincial governments, the WB, and other stakeholders to provide relief and help to the needy on a most urgent basis.

While talking about the WB’s Board meeting in December, Roome said that the bank plans to provide Pakistan with the financial support of $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture, and housing relief.

The federal minister assured the World Bank of full ministry support for its projects and initiatives in Pakistan. He said that relief and assistance to the farming community will help in achieving food security.