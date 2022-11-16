World Bank Urges Govt to Fast-Track Flood Rehabilitation Projects

The World Bank South Asia Regional Director for Sustainable Development John A Roome has expressed the need to push forward the implementation of the World Bank (WB) projects for supporting post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction activities.

In a meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Roome emphasized the need for fast-tracking the implementation of these projects, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan, through effective coordination with the provinces.

The minister said that the ministry has now changed its role from only facilitating the signing of agreements to ensuring that the projects are monitored and the funds are utilized in the most optimal way. He apprised the regional director that the ministry is monitoring the projects through continuous meetings of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects and the Steering Committee for Coordination regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities.

He appreciated the WB for being one of the major development partners that has extended substantial financial support ($31.1 billion) to Pakistan since the 1950s. The World Bank’s assistance has played and will continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan, he added.

The minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its flood relief assistance to Pakistan. He highlighted that the WB interventions cover all major sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, agriculture, rural and urban development, human capital, social service, and economic growth.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) also assured complete assistance from the ministry in pushing forward the delayed approvals and implementations of the projects. He highlighted that the ministry has categorized the projects into three categories: satisfactory, unsatisfactory, and problematic projects, with the Ministry’s special focus being on the problematic projects.

The meeting was also attended by the World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine.