IMF’s Visit to Pakistan for 9th Review Delayed Further

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team’s visit for the ninth review of Pakistan’s economy has been further delayed.

As per the details, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, today.

Sources told ProPakistani that IMF officials did not give details of their visit to Islamabad in today’s meeting but said that it was a general meeting outlining broad requirements for the 9th Review.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on the macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year. The Fund indicated its willingness to sympathetically view targeted assistance for the poor and vulnerable, especially flood affectees.

It was agreed that expenditure estimates for flood-related humanitarian assistance during the current year will be firmed up along with estimates of priority rehabilitation expenditure. In this regard, engagement at the technical level shall be expeditiously concluded for proceeding with the 9th review.

The Finance Minister reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s (GoP) commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.