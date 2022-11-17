FBR Issues Final Deadline to Submit Information on Dual Nationality of Employees

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a final deadline to the field formations to submit information about the dual nationality of employees in BS-01 to BS-21 by November 21, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations here on Thursday.

According to the instructions of the FBR, the information relating to dual nationality, if any, in respect of employees in BS-01 to BS-21 of the Collectorates/Directorates under the administrative control of the Chief Collectorates/Directorates’ Generals may be furnished before the closing of office hours on November 21, 2022.

In order to complete the task, special duties may be assigned to officers and officials to work on ensuing weekend holidays so that the subject information may be completed timely and furnished to the Board for onward submission to the Establishment Division, which has been required by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In case the information is not received by the due date or time, it will be presumed that the Collectorates/Directorates’ reply is nil, and the respective Collectorates/Directorates will be responsible for any subsequent discrepancy in this regard, FBR added.