NADRA to Help Chhipa in Identification of Unidentified Dead Bodies

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Chhipa Welfare Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Digital Identification System. The online system aims at identifying unidentified dead bodies and mentally retorted missing persons in real-time through a biometric (fingerprints and facial) system. This service will be provided free of cost on humanitarian grounds.

The agreement was signed between Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, and Chairman Chhipa Welfare Association, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa, in Karachi. NADRA will provide Digital Fingerprints Verification and Facial Recognition Systems for the verification of unidentified persons (dead or alive).

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get Another Mass Transit Project in 2023

Taking cognizance of the prevailing problem back in 2013 in identifying the unidentified bodies, Chairman NADRA rolled out a solution of a digital identification system at that time. The system was initially given to EDHI Foundation free of cost keeping in view the corresponding use of the civil registration system for the betterment of public good and national cause. While speaking on the occasion Tariq Malik said NADRA’s strategy is to use legal ID as a digital public good. This is yet another step in this direction, as it unites families and communities which are running post to pillar in search of their lost loved ones, he added.

Chairman NADRA also held separate meetings with Chairman EDHI Foundation Faisal Edhi and the Chief of CPLC Sindh here Today in Karachi.

NADRA provided EDHI Foundation with basic thumb digitizers and other related equipment to capture the fingerprints of dead bodies, missing as well as unconscious persons for identification from NADRA’s database. The digital identification system turned out to be instrumental in identifying unknown dead bodies and lost citizens.

Tariq Malik expressed during the meeting with the team of the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) that NADRA had processed 6,673 dead bodies out of which 4,427 bodies were identified and handed over to the families. He added NADRA had been assisting the EDHI foundation in reuniting the homeless, lost individuals, and unconscious patients by providing them with identification through fingerprints and facial identification Systems on priority. Recently NADRA successfully identified 428 individuals out of 1415 homeless males and females, he added.

ALSO READ These 17 Mineral Water Brands Have Been Declared Unsafe for Drinking

In a major development, NADRA has also provided a web-based online solution to Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). NADRA is working in close coordination with CPLC for the identification of dead bodies placed at ‘the Morgue’ of EDHI and Chhipa. A unit of CPLC is deployed at ‘the Morgue’ on both vicinities.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA has also approached the Health Department of the Punjab Government for the provision of the same Digital Identification System to determine the identity of unidentified and unknown dead bodies. In this regard, NADRA’s services to identify the dead bodies and missing individuals through an online biometric verification system will be commenced throughout Punjab province, shortly.