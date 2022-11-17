Islamabad to Get Another Mass Transit Project in 2023

Islamabad’s administration has begun developing a detailed plan for another modern transportation service for the federal capital’s residents.

According to reports, Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, has directed the city managers to formulate the plan, following which he will lay the foundation of the project.

The mass transit project, prepared by academics from the federal capital’s prestigious university, will feature 13 lines initially, which will be increased over time.

In addition, modern stations and bus terminals will be built under the project, and 200 Chinese buses will run on 13 routes in the first phase. The project is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

Planned Routes

Route 1 of the project will run from Police Foundation to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station, route 2 from Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to Potohar Station, route 3 from Shifa International Hospital (SIH) to I-8 Markaz, route 4 from PIMS Hospital to Embassy Road through G-7, G-6, Melody Market, and NADRA stop,

Meanwhile, route 5 will be operated between D-12 and G-10, route 6 from F-11 to F-8 Markaz, and route 7 from G-11, G-10, G-9, and G8 Markaz.

Likewise, route 3A will connect PIMS Hospital to Secretariat via Jinnah Super Market, route 3B will run from Aabpara to Taramri Chowk, Nilore, and up to Khana Bridge, while route 9 will operate from Pirwidhai Chowk to Faizabad on IJP Road.

Moreover, route 10B will start from 17 to 26 Number Chungi, and route 11 will connect I-16 and 26 Number Chungi.

