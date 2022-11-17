Oppo A1 Pro Announced With Curved OLED Display and 108MP Camera

Oppo’s A series of mid-range phones is expanding in the Chinese market with the A1 Pro. It is set to go on sale next week in its home market and it is unclear if it will launch around the globe. If it does, it will likely go around with a different name.

Design and Display

Oppo A1 Pro is one of those mid-rangers that come with a curved display. This is based on a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is able to hit 950 nits peak brightness and supports 1 billion colors. The optical fingerprint scanner is underneath the screen since it is an OLED panel.

Internals and Software

Oppo’s latest mid-range phone opts for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6nm mid-range chip paired with 8 to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage options. You can expand storage through a microSD card.

For software, you get the latest ColorOS 13 update on top of Android 13.

Cameras

The main camera is based on a 108MP 1/1.67” sensor with 0.64µm pixels and the secondary camera is a basic 2MP depth sensor. Sadly, video recording is limited to 1080p 30 FPS due to Snapdragon 695’s inherent limitation. It is not even capable of 1080p 60 FPS let alone 4K 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter that records videos in 1080p.

Battery and Pricing

You get 67W fast charging on top of the 4,800 mAh battery, which can fill up the power cell to 80% in only 30 minutes. It can also be used as a power bank since it has support for reverse-wired charging.

Oppo A1 Pro has a starting price of $255 in China and it will be available in black, blue, and gold color options.

Oppo A1 Pro Specifications