Sazgar Engineering Officially Launches Haval H6 Hybrid in Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has made a massive leap forward by officially launching the H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in Pakistan. By doing so, the company has stepped ahead of its rivals by a large margin. This is a significant development as H6 HEV is Pakistan’s first locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

Although the company started pre-booking H6 HEV earlier this month, it formally launched the SUV in today’s event in Lahore, which was covered by several media outlets. The launch was hosted by famous on-screen personalities Faizan Haqquee and Naveen Waqar, along with SEWL founder Mian Asad Hameed, Marketing Director Abuzar Butt, and Executive Director Mian Muhammad Ali Hameed.

The hosts took the audience through the company’s inception, journey, and accolades so far. The founder of SEWL told the audience about the company’s plans for the future, which involve the launch of locally assembled Haval Jolion and H6 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The owner did not mention the company’s plans pertaining to the launch dates of both vehicles.

Details

The marketing director then took the audience through the SUV’s particulars. According to details, Haval H6 HEV is a C Plus-segment crossover SUV that rivals MG HS PHEV, Toyota RAV-4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V, and other similar crossovers.

It has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a handsome 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque.

The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The vehicle is capable of going from 0 to 100 kilometers in around 7.5 seconds.

Hameed stated that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of doing 18 kilometers in a liter through city traffic, while the highway consumption is even better. He added that H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.

H6 HEV has the same features as the 2.0T AWD variant including:

6 Airbags

360º camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless charging

Smart infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto configuration

Climate Control with rear A.C. vents

Keyless entry and go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple drive modes

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient lighting

Price

The price of Haval H6 HEV is as follows:

Booking Amount Rs. 1.9 million Price Rs. 9.75 million

Haval H6 HEV is a major upgrade over the 1.5T FWD and 2.0T AWD variants, especially in terms of performance and efficiency. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag.