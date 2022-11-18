Planning Commission Gears Up to Implement Flood Recovery Framework

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has geared up its efforts to implement the Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) while engaging the donors before presenting it at the donor’s conference to be held soon.

Secretary Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Friday chaired a consultative meeting with the donors and diplomats representing various countries so a comprehensive rehabilitation plan comprising short-term and long-term objectives could be presented before the donor’s conference.

The consultative meeting was attended by representatives of donors and officials of the Planning Commission. Member Infrastructure Planning gave a detailed briefing to the participants, highlighting the short-term and long-term rehabilitation plan in 17 sectors, particularly infrastructure, education, and health.

The secretary informed the participants that the basic objective of this meeting is to expedite the consultative process by engaging the donors before presenting a comprehensive plan at the donor’s conference. “The 17 sectors which need maximum funds to rebuild climate resilient infrastructure in flood-affected areas have been properly covered in the 3RF,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah, while appreciating the donors for supporting Pakistan.

Several projects were highlighted that had been recently started by the provincial governments after the recent floods in collaboration with donors based on climate resilience.

It was noted that the majority of the projects will be executed by the provinces in their relevant sectors, like the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, which will be executed by Pakistan Railways.

The donors appreciated the efforts of the Planning Commission and assured of continuing their support in the second phase of rehabilitation.

Last month, the Planning Commission, in collaboration with the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and European Union (EU), conducted a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and called for coordinated international support.