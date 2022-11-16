Development Partners Apprised of Progress on 3RF Framework

Pakistan’s major development partners, including the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Wednesday reviewed the progress and the way forward for the Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) in a meeting chaired by Planning and Development Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

The meeting had a detailed briefing on strategic recovery objectives and strengthening state governance and capacity to restore the lives and livelihoods of affected people, particularly in the most vulnerable areas of Pakistan, including the affected areas.

Ensuring the provision of economic opportunities, all aspects of rehabilitation, and related development including social inclusion and participation, as well as the maintenance and improvement of basic services and physical infrastructure in a resilient and sustainable manner, were also discussed.

The secretary stressed the need for drawing on the findings of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) to strategize the needs for developing the reconstruction and recovery plan. He also asked the 3RF team to start consultations with wider stakeholders and engage the international community through their diplomatic missions.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on the speedy completion of the report and a vote of thanks to the development partners and Flood Coordination of the Ministry.