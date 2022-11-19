City Qualifiers for Ignite’s 2nd Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon Kick Off

In an effort to improve Pakistan’s cybersecurity readiness, protection, and incident response capabilities, Ignite, a public sector company with the Ministry of IT & Telecom, is organizing Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2022.

The hackathon includes nationwide cybersecurity drills designed to act as a platform for cooperation, information sharing, and discussions on current cybersecurity issues, as well as to provide hands-on exercises for national cybersecurity resources.

The hackathon will serve as a platform to help start a career in cybersecurity or raise an industry profile, and eventually, help recruiters and managers spot budding talent and headhunt existing professionals. It will also provide recognition and opportunity at the national level and promote competition.

Despite the competitive environment, the occasion also has a strong social element. The hackathon is giving players a chance to meet up in real life to network, share knowledge, and bond over common goals, experiences, and interests.

In 2021, Ignite organized the first Cybersecurity Hackathon in which 1,176 teams from across the country participated. Out of 1176 teams, 475 teams were shortlisted for qualifier rounds in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and the final round was held in Islamabad. Cash awards of Rs. 6 million were given to the top 3 teams in 5 categories of the hackathon.

This year, the national-level cybersecurity competition is providing an opportunity to work cooperatively with others to obtain common goals in a game situation, promoting literacy and competencies in the cybersecurity area, providing an opportunity to identify a talented pool of resources, and helping in preparing teams to compete in international competitions.

Prior to the start of the 2nd Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon in October 2022, hands-on workshops and cybersecurity drills were conducted in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sukkur.

The hackathon competition is being conducted in two phases, namely Online Qualifiers and City Qualifiers.

While online qualifiers have already taken place with a combined registration of 1,984 participants and 904 teams across all cities, the shortlisted 790 participants and 315 teams will now be competing in the city qualifiers starting from Nov 19 (today) till Dec 11 with the Grand Finale taking place on Dec 17, 2022, at COMSATS University Islamabad.

Ignite National Technology Fund is a non-profit company owned by the Government of Pakistan and administered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).