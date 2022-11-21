Dar Promises to Resolve Issues of Sugar Industry

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to resolve the issues of the sugar industry at the earliest.

The finance minister held a meeting with the delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman on Monday.

The PSMA chairman apprised the minister about the contribution of the sugar industry to the overall economic development of the country. He further briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock, and sugar export.

The minister emphasized maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar in the country and maintenance of sugar prices for providing maximum relief to the masses.

He said that the government is well-aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry as well as the sugarcane growers in Pakistan. He assured the delegation to address and resolve their issues at the earliest and extended full support and cooperation in this regard.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR, Vice Chairman PSMA Iskander M. Khan, Vice Chairman PSMA Ahmed Ebrahim Hasham and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.