Ishaq Dar Orders Investigation Against Tax Record Leakage of COAS Family Members

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has ordered a probe against the leakage of tax data of the army chief and his family.

The Finance frontman has taken serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

This is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the Law provides, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries the Finance minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours.