Fawad Alam Dropped From Squad for England Test Series

Pakistan’s national chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, announced an 18-man squad for the Test series against England. Babar Azam will lead the side in the three-match series scheduled to commence on 1 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

There were a number of surprise inclusions in the squad including the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali being handed their first call-ups after a solid showing in the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Surprisingly, Pakistan’s veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, was dropped from the squad after he failed to impress in his previous international outing.

Pakistan’s limited-overs pacer, Mohammad Wasim Jr, was also called up to the Test squad after a decent outing in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, were also rewarded for their good form in the domestic circuit.

Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, and Zahid Mehmood are the four spinners in the squad.

Here is the full squad: