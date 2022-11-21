Sazgar Launches Haval H6 – Pakistan’s First Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Sazgar, a Pakistani automotive manufacturer, has launched Pakistan’s first hybrid electric Vehicle, the Haval H6 HEV.

The launch event was hosted in Lahore on Thursday and was attended by Pakwheels cofounder Suneel Munj and Lahore’s famous content creators including Taimoor Akbar, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, and Aena Khan.

Renowned business executives, dealers, and car enthusiasts also attended the event, which also featured two performances by ‘Colony’.

Since the start, Sazgar has emphasized transforming the automobile industry in Pakistan and bringing in the latest technologies.

It has also been recognized for providing the best after-sales service to its customers by ensuring the delivery of its vehicles in record delivery time with a vast network of dealerships all over Pakistan.

Previous successes of the company include the launch of the Haval H6 petrol variant.

This time Haval has brought forth the first locally assembled (CKD) hybrid unit in Pakistan with state-of-the-art car features and international-standard safety features.

The distinguishing features of Haval H6 HEV include 240 horsepower, 530NM torque, 19- inch alloy wheels, front radar, fully automatic parking, autonomous reverse, blind spot detection, lane change assist, astern side warning braking, intelligent dodge, rear collision warning, ventilated and 4-way electric seats, anion air purifier, heads up display, and ambient lightning.

“The #1 vehicle in the world’s largest market. I won’t need to praise this SUV because the car will speak for itself louder than anyone ever could,” said Mian Asad Hameed, CEO-Sazgar Engineering Works.

Sazgar stays committed to ensuring technological advancement in Pakistan. It has an extensive global footprint and has successfully emerged as the market leader in the 3-wheeler category, with its state-of-the-art production facilities and efficient operation through people-centric policies.