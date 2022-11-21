Sindh High Court Acquits All Convicts in Perween Rahman Murder Case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has acquitted all of the accused involved in the Perween Rahman murder case, therefore overruling the verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) given in December 2021.

According to the details, the SHC bench heard the Perween Rahman murder case and ruled the prisoners’ acquittal on the condition of not being involved in any other case.

Earlier in December 2021, ATC convicted Ahmed Khan, Amjad Hussain, and Ayaz Swati to 57 years and six months in prison, while Raheem Swati was sentenced to 50 years, and his son Imran Swati was condemned to 7.5 years. In addition, ATC-VII’s judge also penalized each of them with a fine of Rs. 200,000.

Resultantly, the acquittal enraged the social media community as most of them questioned the incompetence of the judicial system of Pakistan. It is worth noting that Pakistan was ranked 130 out of 139 countries in the Rule of Law Index 2021 report, which was released by the World Justice Project (WJP).

MashaAllah. Must’ve been the superior prosecution that gave justice to the murderers of Parveen Rehman. https://t.co/lZxKbBRYFf — Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) November 21, 2022

After years of investigation, prosecution and countless rounds of court hearings and proceedings…. this is the result of a high profile case…. so where are the culprits? Wasn’t Parveen Rahman murdered? Or today she murdered once again? https://t.co/yHVQXZTNBL — Rana M Asif (@asifriz) November 21, 2022

Parween Rahman deserves justice. An absolute shame. Only a corrupted legal system supports stretching such a case and no consequence for targeted murder. Her life matters, and it’s robbery must see justice. https://t.co/7VoCCIthKa — SRG (@SanaRGondal) November 21, 2022

Perween Rahman’s Murder

Perween Rahman, a prominent Urban Planner and Head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was assassinated at Karachi’s Banaras flyover while she was going from her office back to her home on 13 March 2013.

She used to be a vocal critic of land mafias and their political handlers operating in Karachi. In 2020, a joint investigation team (JIT) told the Supreme Court (SC) about the motive behind her murder.

It said that she was killed in order to grab the land owned by OPP and a particular ethnic group could not tolerate the fact that a Bihari woman was leading an important organization in their area.

Moreover, JIT’s report also indicated at no involvement of any prominent personality in the murder.