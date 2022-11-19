Man Jailed for 14 years for Sexually Abusing a Child

A Karachi sessions court convicted a man to 14 years of imprisonment on Friday for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child last October.

The suspect, Syed Inayat, was found to have assaulted the victim in the jurisdiction of the Liaquatabad police station.

ALSO READ 7-Year-Old Raped and Murdered in Karachi

Zabiha Khattak, Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central), issued the sentence. It was deferred earlier for the evidence to be recorded and both parties’ arguments to be concluded.

She remarked crimes of this nature are becoming increasingly common nowadays, especially in relation to children, who are forced to live in fear, and thus, the established crime needs to be dealt with an ‘iron hand.’

The court found that the prosecutors had succeeded in establishing the case against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accused was also fined Rs. 10,000. If he does not pay the fine, he will be imprisoned for an additional six months.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the case had been filed at the Liaquatabad police station under Sections 377-B (unnatural offense) and 511 (the penalty for trying to commit acts punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter period) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).