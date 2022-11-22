1 in 4 Deaths Result From Unnecessary Use of Antibiotics in Pakistan

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revealed that around 25 percent of deaths in Pakistan result from the needless use of antibiotics in the country.

According to the NIH, more than 70 percent of patients in the country consume unnecessary antibiotics due to which they develop resistance to those drugs.

As per the details, cases of antibiotic-resistant bacteria are persistently growing, which is responsible for 25 percent of deaths every year in the country.

Resultantly, most of the common antibiotics have become ineffective against a range of bacterial diseases. Thus, NIH has recommended using them only when needed.

In addition, an awareness walk was conducted in Islamabad to highlight the issue and bring it to the attention of the public. Health experts stated that patients should not consume any medicine without a doctor’s prescription.

Furthermore, they asserted that the use of antibiotics in cases of cold, flu, cough, sore throat, or viral infections is unnecessary and ineffective.

At the same time, doctors maintained that persistent consumption of antibiotics could cause long-term diseases in the patients.

It is worth noting that the new antibiotic resistance is jeopardizing health experts’ ability to treat ordinary bacterial diseases, and the world is on the verge of a post-antibiotic period in which simple infections and mild injuries could become life-threatening.