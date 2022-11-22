China Imposes Massive Shut Down Days After Relaxing Zero-COVID Policy

The Chinese government has shut down public places in Beijing and started mass testing in different cities as China witnesses a resurgence of Coronavirus.

According to reports, China reported over 28,000 cases on Monday, with nearly half of the cases originating from the cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing.

Since Saturday, China has reported at least five deaths – two on Monday and three on the weekend. The death on weekend was China’s first due to Coronavirus since May.

Beijing reported 1,438 new cases on Monday, up from 962 cases on Sunday. Chinese capital which is home to more than 21 million people has been put back into lockdown.

Authorities in Beijing have also tightened rules for those wanting to enter the capital. Travelers are required to undergo three days of testing before receiving permission to enter the capital.

The latest wave of Coronavirus comes days after China relaxed its zero-COVID policy on 11 November, which envisages mass testing and lockdowns to contain Coronavirus outbreaks. China introduced 20 changes to its zero-COVID policy on 11 November.

The changes include the reduction of mandatory quarantine days for international passengers arriving in China and the suspension of quarantine requirements for close contacts of Chinese citizens testing positive for the virus.