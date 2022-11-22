Layyah to Get New Public University Soon

Punjab Assembly passed the University of Layyah Bill 2022 amid strong a protest and a walkout of the opposition from the session of the provincial assembly on Monday.

According to details, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Punjab, Raja Basharat, presented the bill after the Speaker suspended the rules, allowing the treasury benches to table the bill.

The opposition claimed that the bill introduced was not included in the agenda, terming the proceedings of the provincial assembly as illegal and unconstitutional.

It also demanded copies of the bill. The speaker asked the treasury benches to provide copies of the bill to the opposition. However, it was a little too late as the opposition had already walked out of the house.

Besides, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister also presented the report of the Standing Committee on Higher Education in the session. He also presented audit reports of various departments from FY 2017-18.

Besides, the Minister also presented the Punjab Public Financial Management Bill 2022, which was also approved with a majority in the absence of opposition members.