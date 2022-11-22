MMBL Partners with GSMA to Expand Pakistan’s Digital, Financial Solutions

To promote digital inclusion nationwide through innovative financial solutions, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) is collaborating with GSMA, the global organization representing mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem.

Through this partnership, MMBL and GSMA aim to reduce the gender gap in digital financing through MMBL’s flagship program, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), and other Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enable both partners to execute joint projects for connectivity and other areas for Information & Communications Technology (ICT) development in Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO MMBL, remarked, “The rapid growth in teledensity across Pakistan has opened great avenues for fostering financial inclusion through feature & smartphones.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to leverage the technological expertise of GSMA for enabling digitally powered innovative solutions for our target segments, specifically women & persons with disabilities, increasing accessibility and affordability of mobile financial services on the way,” he added.

Also speaking at the occasion, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Finance and Digital Officer MMBL, said, “Digital and financial literacy are key drivers to promote financial inclusion for all. Underserved, yet integral segments, particularly women, agriculture and SMEs lack access to banking channels due to little awareness and limited resources.”

“Through this initiative, MMBL and GSMA will work in close collaboration to increase digital, and financial literacy, while boosting agri-tech services, through convenient and sustainable access to digital financial products and services,” he added.

“We are pleased to support MMBL’s efforts to close usage and gender gaps and address the barriers to inclusion that affect so many,” said Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA.

“We believe connectivity is a human right and giving it to those that are excluded empowers business, society, and local communities – helping them to thrive. We’re looking forward to working together to advance the Digital Pakistan agenda in support of inclusion,” he added.

Through this partnership, MMBL and GSMA will undertake various digital and technological initiatives to empower the masses in various domains, including agri-tech, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Women’s Financial Services, enhancing connectivity on the way.

With the help of its strategic partners, MMBL is taking concrete steps to close the digital and financial gap by uplifting the unbanked and underbanked segments across the nation.