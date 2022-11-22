Officials who Accessed Tax Record of Army Chief’s Family Members Identified: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday said that he has received the interim report pertaining to the leakage of tax data of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members.

The finance minister while speaking to a private television channel said that officials who accessed the said data have also been identified and he will receive the final report in this regard today.

ALSO READ FBR Has System in Place to Identify Officials Who ‘Leak’ Data

“One official is from Lahore and one is from Rawalpindi”, the minister said.

وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار نے کہا کہ اگر کسی کے اِنکم ٹیکس ریٹرنز کی تفصیلات لیک ہو جائیں تو یہ قانون کی خلاف ورزی ہے اور اسی لئے ہم آرمی چیف کے اثاثوں کی تفصیلات ایف بی آر سے لیک ہونے کی انکوائری کر رہے ہیں اس سلسلے میں عبوری رپورٹ مجھے دیدی گئی ہے اور ہم ذمہ داران تک پہنچ چکے ہیں pic.twitter.com/9v3QTTjGJ3 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 22, 2022

However, he added that it is yet to be ascertained whether the officials had the authorization to access the records for the purpose of assessment.

Dar said that the matter will be taken to a logical conclusion as illegal access and leakage of data cannot be allowed. He made it clear that the tax records of any person, whether it was the army chief or a common man, cannot be shared without court orders.

On Monday, the finance minister had taken serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of COAS.

The minister had directed SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha to lead an investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility, and submit a report within 24 hours.