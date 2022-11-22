Spotify Brings Pakistan’s First Masterclass for Artist Community

Spotify hosted its first Masterclass in Pakistan, exclusive to artists and labels, with the aim to educate them about Spotify For Artists.

The signature educational session shed light on avenues for artist development offered through Spotify where musicians have access to the data, tools, and knowledge that they require to facilitate their journey of raising their profile and finding fans across borders.

Spotify for Artists is a platform that provides budding musicians with the insights they need to advance their careers by learning where listeners of their music are found.

It gives artists and their teams, the tools to build a following that can make anything possible, including top cities/countries listening to you, the age and gender of your fans, which playlists you are added to, your top performing tracks, top playlists, your sources of streams, growth of followers, listeners and streams over time and access to new updates, features, and information on the dashboard.

Some prominent names among the artists who attended the Masterclass were Bilal Maqsood, Ali Hamza, Shallum Xavier, Asad Ahmed, and Zohaib Kazi.

The session was also attended by a number of independent and emerging artists, including indie artists, Maria Unera, Taha G, Asteria, and Faraz Haider, accompanied by labels, namely Silent Roar Records, A for Aleph, and EMI Pakistan.

Further emphasizing the importance of the Masterclass, Khan FM, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, said, “We’re extremely happy to bring the Spotify For Artists Masterclass to Karachi.”

“These intimate sessions for Artists and Labels allow us to create a bigger and wider creative dialogue with the music community on how to maximize their presence on Spotify and utilize the many tools available only to them. This is the first time Spotify organized a session like this in Karachi in person and our plan is to take these sessions to artists and labels across the country,” he added.