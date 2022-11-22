Vivo X90 Pro+ is Now the Most Powerful Android Phone

Vivo’s latest and greatest flagship phone is here and the Chinese brand is so confident of it that its camera is marketed as the “King of One Inch sensors.” The phone isn’t the first to feature Sony’s IMX989 imager, but it does come with several improvements that make it stand out from the rest.

Design and Display

The Vivo X90 Pro+ has a large 6.78” display with 1440p resolution (20:9). It has an LTPO 4 AMOLED panel (Samsung E6) with 10-bit colors and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming method is used to dim the screen and it can hit 1,800 nits peak brightness. The double-curved display is factory-calibrated for Dolby Vision.

It is water-resistant and weatherproof due to its IP68 certification and its fingerprint sensor resides underneath the screen. Despite its large size (9.7mm thick and 221g weight), it is still lighter than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are both 14mm thick and weigh 230g.

Internals and Software

The Vivo X90 Pro+ isn’t just an excellent camera. It is the first smartphone to utilize the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which promises a major leap in performance, at least in benchmarks. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of new UFS 4.0 storage and has an 8,900mm² vapor chamber to keep thermals in check.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is launching in China with OriginOS 3 on top of Android 13. The global model will get the usual Funtouch OS instead.

Cameras

Its main 50MP sensor has a 77% larger photosensitive area than the 1/1.3” sensor of the X80 Pro. Each 1.6µm sensor can be grouped with three other sensors to produce an effective pixel size of 3.2µm.

The X90 Pro+ consists of two telephoto cameras. The 90mm periscope lens with a 64MP sensor is the more interesting one since it is capable of 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is a 50mm portrait lens (f/1.6, fixed focus) with a 50MP sensor behind it (IMX758). OIS is present on all three cameras mentioned above.

The IMX598 48MP sensor on the ultrawide-angle lens has been optimized for low distortion. The laser system assists the autofocus rear cameras with a time-of-flight (ToF) laser system.

The X90 Pro+ records 8K video at 30fps or 14-bit RAW video at 14-bit RAW video at 14-bit. Finally, the selfie cam includes a 32MP sensor (f/2.45).

Battery and Pricing

The X90 Pro+’s battery brings a 4,700 mAh capacity that is split into two cells for fast charging. It can be charged at 80W via a wired connection or 50W wirelessly. A full charge can be achieved in only 33 minutes.

Vivo did not reveal any global launch plans but the phone will be available in China in Red and Original Black body colors. It has a starting price of $970 in China.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications