Peugeot Unveils First-Ever Full-Sized Bike for Asian Market

Peugeot recently unveiled the new PM-01 300 at the EICMA show in Italy as its first full-sized motorcycle in 70 years. The French automaker, which is better known around the world for its cars, currently offers a variety of scooters and three-wheelers for urban commuters.

However, the two-wheeled Peugeot brand is wholly owned by the Mahindra group of India and is entirely distinct from its automobile division. The PM-01 300 is designed for the small displacement motorcycle market and features a naked street bike design — a segment popular in both Europe and Asia.

PM-01 300 is not radically different from the likes of the BMW Motorrad G310R, Yamaha MT-300, and Honda CB300R, which are its key competitors. The engine is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with a displacement of 292.4cc. It makes a strong 29 horsepower and 23 Newton meters of torque.

PM-01 300 has 17-inch wheels with front and rear tires measuring 110/70 and 140/80, respectively. It comes equipped with hydraulic disc breaks measuring 280 mm in diameter at the front wheels and 240 mm at the rear with two-channel ABS as standard allowing for decent stopping power.

The claimed weight of the PM-01 300 is 162 kilograms, which is comparable to other motorcycles in this segment with a 12.5-liter fuel tank. There is no word yet on when the Peugeot PM-01 300 will debut, but judging by appearances, the bike is nearly production-ready.