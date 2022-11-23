Honda HR-V Delivery Time Pushed to September 2023

Honda HR-V has garnered massive interest from Pakistani car buyers despite the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. Due to a reported large number of bookings and limited production numbers, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has extended its delivery time up to 9 months.

A 3S dealership representative told ProPakistani that the delivery time for HR-V VTi-S is July 2023, while that for VTi is September 2023.

He added that the VTi variant has received more orders than the VTi-S, hence the lengthier lead time. A report from Autojournal.pk claims that both variants are readily available with Rs. 500,000 ‘own money’ at certain dealerships.

Details

HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, and other similar SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 119 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.

HR-V is a basic SUV compared to its rivals, with a limited array of features including:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes Hill-Start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Electronically Folding Mirror Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Backup Camera USB Connectivity Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)

Also, HACL has kept some of the features as optional extras, which cost up to Rs. 600,000. Those features mostly include accessories or cosmetic items.

At its price — Rs. 6 million to Rs. 6.2 million — HR-V’s features are mundane at best, which makes it a weak value proposition compared to several of its rivals.

Despite that, however, Honda HR-V has become significantly popular.