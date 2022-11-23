News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda HR-V Delivery Time Pushed to September 2023

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 23, 2022 | 12:06 pm

Honda HR-V has garnered massive interest from Pakistani car buyers despite the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. Due to a reported large number of bookings and limited production numbers, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has extended its delivery time up to 9 months.

A 3S dealership representative told ProPakistani that the delivery time for HR-V VTi-S is July 2023, while that for VTi is September 2023.

ALSO READ

He added that the VTi variant has received more orders than the VTi-S, hence the lengthier lead time. A report from Autojournal.pk claims that both variants are readily available with Rs. 500,000 ‘own money’ at certain dealerships.

Details

HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, and other similar SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 119 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.

HR-V is a basic SUV compared to its rivals, with a limited array of features including:

Safety Convenience
4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes
Hill-Start Assist Smart Infotainment System
ABS Electronically Folding Mirror
Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket
Backup Camera USB Connectivity
Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control
Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry
ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster
Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)

Also, HACL has kept some of the features as optional extras, which cost up to Rs. 600,000. Those features mostly include accessories or cosmetic items.

ALSO READ

At its price — Rs. 6 million to Rs. 6.2 million — HR-V’s features are mundane at best, which makes it a weak value proposition compared to several of its rivals.

Despite that, however, Honda HR-V has become significantly popular.


close
>