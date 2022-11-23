Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Is Here to Replace 778G+ on High-End Android Phones

Leave it to Qualcomm to make its naming scheme more confusing each time. The Snapdragon 782G (SM7325-AF) is Qualcomm’s latest SoC, and it’s an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 778G+. It is not to be confused with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is the true successor to SD778/SD778G+.

ALSO READ Samsung’s Upcoming Flagships to Have Overclocked GPUs

Since it is only an iterative upgrade, it is essentially the same chipset as before, but with minor performance updates across the board. Snapdragon 782G is a 6nm chipset with an 8-core Kryo 670 processor and an Adreno 642L GPU, just like the SD778G+.

The CPU has the same core configuration as the 778G+ but it’s slightly overclocked. There is a Kryo 670 Prime core (Cortex-A78) that runs up to 200MHz quicker at 2.7GHz, 3 Kryo 670 Gold cores (also Cortex-A78) at up to 2.2GHz, and 4 Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at up to 1.9GHz.

The CPU is 5% faster thanks to the slight bump in clock speed, while the GPU is said to be 10% faster than the Snapdragon 778G+. The image below shows a complete list of more detailed specifications for the chipset.

The 782G supports Quick Charge 4+ (up to 50% in 15 minutes) the same Fused AI Accelerator architecture, the same Qualcomm Spectra ISP with triple 14-bit ISPs, and up to 2 gigapixels per second processing and up to 200MP resolution support.

The same Snapdragon X53 modem with Sub-6 GHz and mmWave support provides Wi-Fi 6 up to 2.9 Gbps, with ample capacity over the 6 GHz spectrum plus integrated Bluetooth® 5.2.

Qualcomm has not made any announcements about upcoming phones, but the Honor 80 will likely be the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G processor. It will also grace next-generation upper mid-range phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and other brands. We expect to see it on successors to the Galaxy A53 and other A series phones.