DG ISPR Tells Indian General to Avoid Irresponsible Comments to Appease ‘Political Masters’

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Babar Iftikhar, has reacted strongly to the Indian Army officer’s threatening remarks regarding taking over Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR termed the statement of Indian Northern Army Commander, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, as delusional and stated that it demonstrates how the Indian Army has been shaped by domestic political theatrics.

ALSO READ PIA Pilot Gives Mayday Call After Engine Catches Fire

The development comes after the above-mentioned Indian Army Commander stated that India is ready to take over AJK whenever the Indian government gives an order.

The unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought (1/5) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 24, 2022

Furthermore, DG ISPR quoted Indian allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in terrorist activities and maintained that such baseless remarks are an attempt to divert attention from India’s oppression and use of force on unarmed Kashmiris.

Moreover, he highlighted how Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination as given by international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In addition, he said that Lt. General Dwivedi’s comments are ‘intellectually’ disrespectful.

ALSO READ Education Minister Removed as Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University

Also, he remarked that Pakistan Army stands with ‘good’ and supports regional peace and stability. He further stated that the Pakistan Army’s ambition for peace is aligned with its willingness to stop any attack on Pakistani territory, as demonstrated by the recent Balakot incident.

Ultimately, DG ISPR concluded his five-tweet statement by advising the Indian Army to avoid making such irresponsible comments in support of its “political masters’ regressive ideology.”