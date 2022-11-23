Education Minister Removed as Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University

Dr. Nasir Mahmood has been given the look-after charge of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). Dr. Nasir is the Dean of AIOU’s Faculty of Education.

According to the official notification issued by Joint Secretary HEC (Policy), Raja Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, Dr. Nasir has been given the look-after charge of AIOU’s VC for a period of three months.

With this, the charge of Acting VC of AIOU has been taken back from Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. The Minister was given the charge of Acting VC last week.

The Education Ministry issued a notification that Rana Tanveer Hussain has been appointed as the Acting VC of AIOU in accordance with Section 11 (2) of the AIOU Act 1974.

Earlier, AIOU’s regional center, equipped with the latest internet facilities, was inaugurated in southern Balochistan’s capital and CPEC’s flagship seaport, Gwadar.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the campus, marking it as the 54th regional center of AIOU in the country.