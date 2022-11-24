PIA Pilot Gives Mayday Call After Engine Catches Fire

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, traveling from Sukkur to the federal capital, made an emergency landing last night at Islamabad International Airport after one of its engines caught fire.

According to the details, the ATR airplane, with 54 passengers on board, was two nautical miles away from the airport when the mishap occurred, following which the pilot issued a mayday warning.

Fortunately, the pilot safely landed the plane at Islamabad International Airport. Fire trucks and ambulances were immediately dispatched to take control of the situation.

Reportedly, the aircraft landed on runway 28L and managed to reach the parking bay with its own remaining power.

During the flight, the plane’s second engine burst into flames, and the pilot, with prudence, immediately shut it down. The pilot is currently undergoing medical tests in accordance with the prescribed SOPs.

Earlier, two of the PIA flights narrowly escaped disaster following a bird collision at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

A bird struck the PK-350, traveling from Karachi to Peshawar, and PK-305, going from Lahore to Karachi, while the former was taking off and the latter was making a landing.

Around 30 PIA flights were involved in bird strikes in the first half of 2022, as revealed by PIA.