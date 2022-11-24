Here Are the Most Followed Pakistanis on Twitter

There are many notable Pakistani names on Twitter including celebrities, politicians, influencers, journalists, and more. The list of most followed Pakistani accounts is dominated by politicians including Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Asad Umar, but which of these rank the highest?

1. Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is at the top of the list with 18.3 million followers (18,359,387). His account remains as active as ever with new tweets every single day that gain tens of thousands of likes and retweets each. He has a significant lead over other Pakistani accounts in terms of followers.

2. Asad Umar

Next on the list is prominent PTI member Asad Umar with 9 million followers (9,077,726). His Twitter account is even more active than Imran Khan with multiple tweets almost every day that gain thousands of reshares each.

3. Maryam Nawaz Sharif

The third spot is taken by PMLN politician and daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She currently has 7.8 million followers (7,824,246) onboard. Her account is just as active as the rest, but it’s mostly retweets rather than original posts. These gains thousands of likes and retweets each.

4. Hamid Mir

Journalist and TV anchor Hamid Mir is in fourth place and very close behind Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He also has 7.8 million followers (7,803,006), but these are only a few thousand shy of Maryam’s count. His account is very active with a mix of retweets and original posts.

5. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Former Federal Minister for Interior and Founder of Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid, has 7.4 million followers (7,473,634) in fifth place. His account is one of the most active ones on the list with several original posts every single day with thousands of likes.

6. Iqrar ul Hassan Syed

Journalist and TV personality Iqrar ul Hassan Syed is up next with 6.6 million followers (6,616,934). There are several new original posts on his accounts every day and he follows 1,187 people on Twitter. These have thousands of likes each but only a few hundred retweets.

7. Shehbaz Sharif

Current Prime Minister of Pakistan and brother of PMLN chairman Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif ranks 7 in terms of follower count. He is currently at 6.4 million (6,456,921) but he only follows 281 accounts back. His account gets news posts almost every day but these are mostly in English, unlike the rest in the list.

8. Wasim Akram

Other than Imran Khan, Wasim Akram is the only one on the list with a prominent history in sports. The former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team currently has 6.1 million (6,188,992) people following him and he follows 130 people back. His account is a bit less active than the rest with news posts every other day.

9. Ch Fawad Hussain

Senior member of PTI and former Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, is near the bottom of the top 10 with 5.9 million followers (5,986,505). He follows nearly 3000 people on Twitter and his account mostly consists of retweets rather than original posts.

10. Mubasher Lucman

Journalist Mubasher Lucman is at the very bottom of the list, but he is very close behind Fawad Hussain with 5.9 million followers (5,970,006), putting him only a few thousand behind the PTI member. He follows only 14 people on the platform and mostly shares retweets.