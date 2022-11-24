India Unhappy With Qatar Over Zakir Naik’s Presence in FIFA World Cup

India has expressed its displeasure with the presence of prominent Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022, stating that the issue will be raised with Doha and that decisive action will be taken.

One of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s cabinet ministers expressed his displeasure, saying that the state has taken the presence of a renowned Islamic scholar in Qatar seriously and that the matter will be dealt with harshly.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Aims to Master the Art of Swing with Speed [Video]

The minister questioned Qatar’s invitation for controversial Indian-origin preacher to come to Doha as a special guest.

He further said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed concerns about this matter and has called on the Narendra Modi-led government to boycott the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Qatar has informed India that no official invitation was sent to India-born Islamic scholar to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on November 20, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, it was reported that the state of Qatar invited Zakir Naik to deliver religious sermons on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha.