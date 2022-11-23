32-Year-Old Mohammad Saad Receives Guard of Honor in His Last Match

A right-handed batter, Mohammad Saad, received a guard of honor after retiring from domestic cricket during a match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In a video the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted on its official Twitter account, the Southern Punjab team is seen gathered around to say goodbye to Saad in his last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

The 32-year-old, who represents Central Punjab in the ongoing domestic tournament, scored an incredible 182 runs off 280 balls in his last game to help his team post 490 runs in the first innings.

Classy gesture 👏 A guard of honour for Mohammad Saad in his farewell game.

It is important to note that Central Punjab finished all nine of their games in draws, placing them third overall in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 standings with 113 points and a +0.118 run rate.

Saad has scored 466 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.36 in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, including one century and three half-centuries. This was the last domestic tournament of his career.

Overall, the Gujranwala-born cricketer has played 123 first-class matches, scoring 6,389 runs at an average of 33.62, including 11 centuries and 34 fifties, with highest score of 203 runs.