Finalization of Flood Recovery Plan Key to Continued Financial Support: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the timely finalization of a plan by Pakistan to recover from devastating floods is essential to support the discussions and continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

The statement was issued by IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz on Wednesday.

“IMF staff continue discussions with the Pakistani authorities over policies to reprioritize and better target support toward humanitarian and rehabilitation needs, while also accelerating reform efforts,” Reuters said quoting Ruiz.

The lack of clarity from Pakistan on flood-related financial requirements for the current fiscal year is a major hurdle in the finalization of a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.