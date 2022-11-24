PTA Organizes Workshop on GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index 

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), organized a workshop on GSMA’s Mobile Connectivity Index (MCI) at PTA Headquarters today.

The workshop focused on the GSMA’s MCI with the objective to improve Pakistan’s future MCI scores by understanding how indicators were assessed and how effectively PTA and other stakeholders can collect and share data with GSMA.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoITT), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), the Universal Service Fund (USF), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) and mobile operators. Senior officers from PTA also participated in the workshop.

During his opening remarks, Member Compliance & Enforcement Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar said that PTA has always strived for the provision of affordable and advanced services and technologies across the country. It is closely working with GSMA on MCI in terms of provision and verification of telecom data.

During the workshop, GSMA speakers presented the role of connectivity in building an inclusive society and guidelines for using the MCI which was followed by an interactive session and discussion with the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, PTA Chairman Maj. General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) stated that Pakistan’s overall MCI scores have increased from 39.8 in the year 2019 to 43.9 in 2021. Pakistan has witnessed improvements in all 4 categories: infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness, and content.

He said that the active participation of stakeholders at the workshop meant that concerned problem areas, identified in MCI, will be addressed in an effective way in the future for a true representation of Pakistan’s MCI scores. The Chairman also thanked GSMA for conducting the workshop.