Supreme Court Bans Display of Politicians’ Photos on Govt Properties and Documents

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has banned the display of photos of politicians and public office holders on government properties and documents.

The verdict was issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday during a case related to Rawalpindi Katchi Abadi.

According to details, Justice Qazi Faez Isa directed all Chief Secretaries and the federal government to ensure compliance with the orders of the country’s apex court.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that displaying personal photos on government properties and documents for publicity is in line violation of democratic values.

In a detailed verdict, the SCP said, “To name public/government properties and anything planned, developed and/or managed from public/government funds or to project oneself, as in the present case by getting one’s photograph affixed on the sanads, violates the Constitution, undermines Pakistan’s Islamic teaching, in without lawful authority, and if one may add, is also in bad taste.”

Public/government properties, documents, and funds must be used in a transparent manner and by observing the prescribed standards of financial property and must also be compliant with the mandate of the Constitution and the laws.

“It must also be ensured that no advantage of the benefit, directly or indirectly, accrues to or is taken by any living person, as was done in this case by affixing the photograph of the Chief Minister of the sanads of properties situated on the said land,” stated the decision.