IT Ministry Shares Draft Computer Emergency Response Team Rules with Stakeholders

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared the computer emergency response team (CERT) rules and shared the draft of the rules with the stakeholders, according to officials of the ministry.

The officials say that the ministry has asked for final suggestions from the organizations regarding the CERT rules, and the draft of the rules has been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the banking sector, and ministries. The draft has also been sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), PEMRA, OGRA and other institutions as well.

Sources told ProPakistani that an inquiry committee was formed in the Prime Minister’s Office after the audio leaks. The inquiry committee included representatives of the IT ministry, the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB), and other institutions. The inquiry committee reviewed the cyber security of the institutions.

An official of the ministry said that the committee visited the Prime Minister’s House and identified loopholes, it has sent the report to the Prime Minister’s House in which measures have also been suggested.

According to officials, the rules will be sent to the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) after proposals from different organizations are received. After approval from CCLC, the rules will be sent to Federal Cabinet for approval.