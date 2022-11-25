SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Again

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 24 recorded an increase of 0.48 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.16 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (363.67 percent), tomatoes (64.74 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), Lipton tea (60.64 percent), pulse gram (54.71 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), salt powdered (53.26 percent), bananas (52.70 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse moong (50.45 percent), eggs (48.24 percent) and pulse mash (46.66 percent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of chilies powdered (41.42 percent), gur (5.67 percent), electricity for the first quarter (q1) (2.67 percent), sugar (1.16 percent) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) (0.05 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 218.87 points, compared with 217.82 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 19 items (37.25 percent) increased, 9 items (17.65 percent) decreased, and 23 items (45.10 percent) remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for the above increased by 0.46 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.47 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include eggs (8.45 percent), bananas (5.87 percent), chicken (4.03 percent), onions (2.35 percent), tea prepared (2.02 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.76 percent), sugar (1.31 percent), cooked daal (1.07 percent), tea Lipton yellow label 190 gm packet each (0.86 percent), long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam (0.72 percent), potatoes (0.27 percent), milk fresh (0.27 percent), mustard oil (0.26 percent), beef with bone (0.23 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.22 percent), rice basmati broken (0.06 percent), garlic (0.04 percent), card (0.04 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.03 percent).

The commodities that recorded a decrease in their average prices included pulse gram (1.26 percent), tomatoes (1.08 percent), pulse masoor (1.07 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.59 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.40 percent), LPG (0.39 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32 percent), pulse moong (0.17 percent), and pulse mash (0.17 percent).