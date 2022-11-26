Dozens of Pakistani Students Receive Highest Marks in the World in O/A Level Exams

Around 40 Pakistani students have been named for Cambridge International’s honor, Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award, owing to their excellent academic performance in the Cambridge exams, held in June 2022.

In this regard, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) made this announcement and stated that 277 Pakistani students earned 304 awards for outstanding performance in exams, including those 40 who received the highest marks in the world.

It further added that 277 Pakistani students also included 43 candidates who got the highest scores in a single subject in Pakistan.

The CAIE stated that the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards initiative recognizes the accomplishments of students who took Cambridge examinations in more than 40 countries.

CAIE’s Country Director, Uzma Yousuf, expressed her joy at the performance of Pakistani students and underlined that the award demonstrates their skill and devotion, as well as that of teachers and parents.

At the same time, CAIE’s statement read, “The winning learners out-performed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels examinations in June 2022 series.”

Here is the list of successful Pakistani candidates: